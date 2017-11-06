Browns GM says he did not sabotage trade with Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — Browns General Manager Sashi Brown dismissed the idea he sabotaged the trade with Cincinnati for quarterback AJ McCarron that fell apart last week.

The teams failed to submit the proper paperwork to complete the trade before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the inability to execute the deal led to speculation that Brown intentionally scuttled the swap. Brown said that narrative "is wholly untrue."

The Browns agreed to send the Bengals second and third-round draft picks for McCarron. Brown downplayed any rift between coach Hue Jackson and the front office, saying everyone "is disappointed."

Sashi Brown calls the McCarron fiasco: "A lot simpler than what's been written." Then says, "Too technical to simplify it." #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 6, 2017

Brown doesn’t believe he will lose his job because of the trade fiasco. He acknowledged the inability of his front office to draft properly and deliver Jackson a competitive roster.

The Browns are 1-23 since Brown and his group was put in charge by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.