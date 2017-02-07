Browns release quarterback Josh McCown, cornerback Tramon Williams

The Josh McCown era in Cleveland has come to an end.

The Browns announced Tuesday the team has released the 37-year-old quarterback after two seasons. McCown appeared in 13 games for the Browns in 2015, and started three of his five games in 2016, racking up 1,100 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cleveland also cut cornerback Tramon Williams, who played in 27 games for the Browns since the start of the 2015 season recording 36 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.