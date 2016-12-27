Browns waive former first-round pick Jonathan Cooper

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns waived offensive guard Jonathan Cooper, a former first-round pick by Arizona.

The team made the move on Tuesday in advance of guard Alvin Bailey returning from a two-game NFL suspension. Bailey was suspended for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy after he was arrested on drunken driving charges earlier this season.

Cooper was acquired on waivers from the New England Patriots in October. He played in five games for Cleveland, starting the past three as the Browns offensive line has been ransacked by injuries all season. Starting guards Joel Bitonio and John Greco both sustained season-ending foot injuries.

The Cardinals selected Cooper with the No. 7 overall pick in 2013. The former North Carolina standout broke his leg before the start of his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve.

He made 11 starts over three seasons before the Cardinals traded him to the Patriots in March.