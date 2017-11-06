Buccaneers shut down injured QB Winston for multiple weeks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shutting down quarterback Jameis Winston for multiple weeks to give him time to heal his injured shoulder.

Winston left Tampa Bay’s Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the first half with a sore throwing shoulder.

The 23-year-old Winston has amassed 1,920 yards through the air with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017, his third season in the NFL. The Florida State product was drafted first overall by the Buccaneers in 2015.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will take the reins under centre in Winston’s absence after throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Saints.

Tampa Bay currently sits in last place in the NFC South with a record of 2-6.