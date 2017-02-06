‘Cheat your heart out!’ The top 7 Super Bowl newspaper covers

Watch as the New England Patriots make an incredible comeback to win Super Bowl LI.

A crazy, emotion-filled Super Bowl gave us newspaper covers to match.

Here are some of the best headlines and art results from Sunday night’s historic Patriots win, starting with some serious shade thrown by a certain New York tabloid.

New York Post:

newyorkpost-vadapt-767-high-0

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

c3_e4zavmaaerqs

Boston Globe:

c3-3omrwaaags0l

Toronto Sun:

c39sdktvmaakbed

Chicago Sun-Times:

chicagosuntimes-vadapt-767-high-0

Roanoke Times:

roanaoketimes-vadapt-767-high-0

Boston Herald:

boston-herald

More from Sportsnet
Patriots' Bennett doesn't fear backlash for skipping White House trip
Associated Press
Twitter Reaction: Patriots make history in wild Super Bowl LI
Sportsnet Staff