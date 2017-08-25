Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chiefs starting RB Spencer Ware injures right knee
Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin (52) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. Ware left the field with an injury after the play. (John Froschauer/AP)
SEATTLE — Kansas City running back Spencer Ware injured his right knee and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ pre-season game against Seattle on Friday night.
Ware was injured about halfway through the first quarter. He remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined and the team announced he would not return.
Ware rushed for 921 yards and had another 447 yards receiving last season for the Chiefs. He started his career with the Seahawks.