Deshaun Watson tweets hopeful message following torn ACL

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has been one of the best stories of this NFL season, making his season-ending injury on Thursday one of the worst.

Watson suffered a torn ACL during practice, a non-contact injury that was confirmed by an MRI, and will sit out the remainder of the 2017 campaign. Several fellow NFLers tweeted out their support for the budding 22-year-old star following the news, and Watson issued a hopeful statement of his own Friday afternoon:

Watson, who was also just named AFC offensive player of the month of October after throwing for 1,171 yards with 16 touchdowns, was enjoying a historic rookie campaign.

The devastating injury comes just days after Watson’s best game yet—a high-scoring loss to the Seattle Seahawks that saw him throw for 402 yards and four touchdowns—and at a time when his name has been bandied about in mid-season award discussions, particularly when talking about offensive rookie of the year and MVP.

The Texans are now without three of their most important players, as J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus went down with season-ending injuries earlier this year.