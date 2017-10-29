Eagles’ Jenkins: NFL owners declined meeting with players

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins says the next proposed meeting between the owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives has been cancelled.

"The league didn’t accept our invitation," Jenkins said after the Eagles win over the 49ers.

NFL players proposed to meet Monday in Philadelphia. Jenkins said the league declined, citing scheduling issues.

The league and players met last week in New York to discuss player demonstrations during the national anthem and other issues.

Jenkins, one of the founders of The Players Coalition, says owners and the players should meet to discuss alternative ways players can get their message out.

"They want to get back to football; we want to move past anthem demonstrations," Jenkins said. "But to do that, we need to be able to replace the platform that we have."