Ex-Colts linebacker Mathis charged with intoxicated driving

Indianapolis Colts' Robert Mathis (98) celebrates after an NFL wild-card playoff victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. (AJ Mast/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive star and current assistant coach Robert Mathis has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

The misdemeanour charge was filed Tuesday in Hamilton Superior Court.

Police in the Indianapolis suburb of Carmel say the 36-year-old Mathis was arrested early Oct. 24 after driving the wrong way on a one-way street and not signalling a turn.

A Colts spokesman says the team has no comment on Mathis being charged. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney for Mathis.

Mathis retired as a player after last season following a 14-year career with a team record 123 sacks for the Colts. He was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He’s now on the Colts coaching staff as a pass rush consultant.

