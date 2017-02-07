Falcons hire Steve Sarkisian as new offensive co-ordinator

Steve Sarkisian is seen on the sidelines during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (David J. Phillip/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive co-ordinator.

The move was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

Sarkisian took over as Alabama’s offensive co-ordinator in the national championship game, but his tenure with the Crimson Tide stunningly lasted only one contest. He is a former head coach at Washington and Southern Cal. Sarkisian was named Alabama’s offensive co-ordinator after Lane Kiffin left to become the head coach at Florida Atlantic University.

The 42-year-old Sarkisian takes over the NFL’s scoring offence led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

