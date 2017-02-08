Falcons shaking up defensive staff after Super Bowl collapse

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff.

The team said Wednesday that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed co-ordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there’s a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role.

The changes mean the NFC champions will have two new co-ordinators next season. Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was replaced as offensive co-ordinator by Steve Sarkisian.

Also, the Falcons will need a new quarterbacks coach. Matt LaFleur is expected to be named offensive co-ordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith will likely be replaced by a coach already on staff. The Falcons are considering defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and defensive passing game co-ordinator Jerome Henderson.