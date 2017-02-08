Falcons shaking up defensive staff after Super Bowl collapse

Julio Jones spoke about his mindset during the Falcons’ loss to the Patriots, and if he ever felt comfortable while his team held the lead. (Coutresy: NFL Network)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After squandering a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking up their defensive staff.

The team said Wednesday that coach Dan Quinn has dismissed co-ordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Bryan Cox, though there’s a chance Smith could stay with the Falcons in an advisory role.

The changes mean the NFC champions will have two new co-ordinators next season. Kyle Shanahan left to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was replaced as offensive co-ordinator by Steve Sarkisian.

Also, the Falcons will need a new quarterbacks coach. Matt LaFleur is expected to be named offensive co-ordinator of the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith will likely be replaced by a coach already on staff. The Falcons are considering defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel, linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich and defensive passing game co-ordinator Jerome Henderson.

