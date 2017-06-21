Report: Former Jets linebacker David Harris signs with Patriots

Different team, same division.

After being cut by the New York Jets earlier this month, linebacker David Harris has reportedly signed a two-year deal with former rival New England Patriots.

Currently second on the Jets’ all-time tackles list (708), Harris gives the Patriots another veteran and a complement to a linebacking corps led by pro bowler Dont’a Hightower. At 33 years old, Harris is easily the most experienced linebacker for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Harris is the latest signing in the Patriots’ cleanup of the AFC East, after bringing in former Bills Stephon Gilmore and Mike Gillislee earlier this off-season and Chris Hogan ahead of the 2016 campaign.