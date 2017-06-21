Report: Former Jets linebacker David Harris signs with Patriots

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Currently second on the Jets’ all-time tackles list (708), Harris gives the Patriots another veteran and a complement to a linebacking corps led by pro bowler Dont’a Hightower. At 33 years old, Harris is easily the most experienced linebacker for the defending Super Bowl champs.
Patriots keep stockpiling from AFC East: LB David Harris, CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Mike Gillislee, WR Chris Hogan.
Harris is the latest signing in the Patriots’ cleanup of the AFC East, after bringing in former Bills Stephon Gilmore and Mike Gillislee earlier this off-season and Chris Hogan ahead of the 2016 campaign.