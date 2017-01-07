Oakland Raiders vs. Houston Texans
OAK
7
HOU
10
1234T
OAK 70--7
HOU 100--10
Game Information
Location: NRG Stadium Houston, Texas
1st Quarter Summary
Time Team Play Detail Raiders Texans
07:57 Nick Novak 50 yard field goal 0 3
06:16 Lamar Miller 4 yard TD run (Nick Novak extra point is GOOD) 0 10
01:01 Latavius Murray 2 yard TD run (Sebastian Janikowski extra point is GOOD) 7 10
Team Stats
  Oakland Houston
1st Downs 5 3
Total Yards 66 50
Passing 35 28
Passing Completions/Attempts 4-9 5-8
Yards/Pass 3.9 3.5
Rushing 31 22
Rushing Attempts 8 10
Yards/Rush 3.9 2.2
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interceptions Thrown 1 0
Possession 07:41 08:51
Oakland Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Connor Cook 4 9 41 4.6 0 1
Houston Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Brock Osweiler 5 8 28 3.5 0 0
Oakland Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Latavius Murray 7 34 4.9 1 18
Jalen Richard 1 -3 -3.0 0 -3
Houston Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Lamar Miller 7 18 2.6 1 7
Brock Osweiler 2 4 2.0 0 4
Alfred Blue 1 0 0.0 0 0
Oakland Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Michael Crabtree 2 33 16.5 0 19
Clive Walford 1 7 7.0 0 7
Amari Cooper 1 1 1.0 0 1
Seth Roberts 0 0 0.0 0
Houston Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Ryan Griffin 3 29 9.7 0 13
DeAndre Hopkins 1 3 3.0 0 3
C.J. Fiedorowicz 0 0 0.0 0
Lamar Miller 0 0 0.0 0
Will Fuller V 1 -4 -4.0 0 -4
Oakland Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Khalil Mack 3 0 0 0
Bruce Irvin 2 1 0 0
Karl Joseph 2 0 0 0
Denico Autry 1 0 0 0
TJ Carrie 1 0 0 0
Mario Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0
Reggie Nelson 1 0 0 0
Malcolm Smith 1 0 0 0
Brynden Trawick 1 0 0 0
David Amerson 0 1 0 0
Daren Bates 0 0 0 0
Andre Holmes 0 0 0 0
Latavius Murray 0 0 0 0
Perry Riley Jr. 0 1 0 0
Houston Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Johnathan Joseph 3 0 0 0
Quintin Demps 2 0 0 0
Andre Hal 2 0 0 0
D.J. Reader 1 0 1 6
Jadeveon Clowney 1 0 0 0
Joel Heath 1 0 0 0
Whitney Mercilus 1 0 0 0
A.J. Bouye 0 1 0 0
Akeem Hunt 0 0 0 0
Kareem Jackson 0 2 0 0
Shane Lechler 0 0 0 0
Benardrick McKinney 0 2 0 0
Corey Moore 0 0 0 0
Oakland Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
No interceptions.
Houston Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
Jadeveon Clowney 1 3 0
Oakland Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
Jalen Richard 1 18 18.0 0 18
Houston Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
Akeem Hunt 1 17 17.0 0 17
Alfred Blue 1 15 15.0 0 15
Oakland Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
Jalen Richard 2 46 23.0 0 37
Houston Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
No punt return stats.
Oakland Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
No kicking stats.
Houston Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
Nick Novak 1 1 100.0 50
Oakland Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Marquette King 2 93 62
Houston Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Shane Lechler 3 135 54
 