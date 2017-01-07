Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks
DET
0
SEA
0
1234T
DET 0---0
SEA 0---0
Game Information
Location: CenturyLink Field Seattle, Washington
Team Stats
  Detroit Seattle
1st Downs 1 1
Total Yards 20 7
Passing 0 4
Passing Completions/Attempts 0-3 1-2
Yards/Pass 0.0 2.0
Rushing 20 3
Rushing Attempts 2 1
Yards/Rush 10.0 3.0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interceptions Thrown 0 0
Possession 00:57 01:25
Detroit Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Matthew Stafford 0 3 0 0.0 0 0
Seattle Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Russell Wilson 1 2 4 2.0 0 0
Detroit Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Zach Zenner 2 20 10.0 0 17
Seattle Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Thomas Rawls 1 3 3.0 0 3
Detroit Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Anquan Boldin 0 0 0.0 0
Marvin Jones Jr. 0 0 0.0 0
Golden Tate 0 0 0.0 0
Seattle Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Doug Baldwin 1 4 4.0 0 4
J.D. McKissic 0 0 0.0 0
Detroit Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Tahir Whitehead 1 0 0 0
Adairius Barnes 0 0 0 0
DeAndre Levy 0 1 0 0
A'Shawn Robinson 0 1 0 0
Seattle Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Bobby Wagner 1 0 0 0
Detroit Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
No interceptions.
Seattle Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
No interceptions.
Detroit Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
No kick return stats.
Seattle Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
No kick return stats.
Detroit Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
No punt return stats.
Seattle Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
Devin Hester 1 5 5.0 0 5
Detroit Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
No kicking stats.
Seattle Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
No kicking stats.
Detroit Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Sam Martin 1 51 51
Seattle Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Jon Ryan 1 34 34
 