New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers
NYG
3
GB
0
1234T
NYG 30--3
GB 00--0
Game Information
Location: Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wisconsin
1st Quarter Summary
Time Team Play Detail Giants Packers
05:44 Robbie Gould 26 yard field goal 3 0
Team Stats
  New York Green Bay
1st Downs 5 2
Total Yards 124 -8
Passing 103 -11
Passing Completions/Attempts 9-14 3-8
Yards/Pass 7.4 -1.4
Rushing 21 3
Rushing Attempts 8 2
Yards/Rush 2.6 1.5
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interceptions Thrown 0 0
Possession 12:12 06:00
New York Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Eli Manning 9 14 103 7.4 0 0
Green Bay Passing
Player CP ATT YDS AVG TD INT
Aaron Rodgers 3 8 19 2.4 0 0
New York Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Rashad Jennings 3 14 4.7 0 10
Paul Perkins 5 7 1.4 0 6
Green Bay Rushing
Player ATT YDS AVG TD LG
Ty Montgomery 2 3 1.5 0 2
New York Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Sterling Shepard 3 54 18.0 0 26
Victor Cruz 2 24 12.0 0 17
Odell Beckham Jr. 1 11 11.0 0 11
Will Tye 2 8 4.0 0 5
Paul Perkins 1 6 6.0 0 6
Green Bay Receiving
Player REC YDS AVG TD LG
Jordy Nelson 1 13 13.0 0 13
Jared Cook 1 7 7.0 0 7
Davante Adams 0 0 0.0 0
Ty Montgomery 1 -1 -1.0 0 -1
New York Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Keenan Robinson 2 0 0 0
Romeo Okwara 1 0 1 15
Coty Sensabaugh 1 0 1 11
Kerry Wynn 1 0 1 4
Jonathan Casillas 1 1 0 0
Trevin Wade 1 0 0 0
Landon Collins 0 0 0 0
Devon Kennard 0 1 0 0
Deontae Skinner 0 0 0 0
Green Bay Defense
Player TACKLES ASST SACKS SACK YDS
Jake Ryan 5 2 0 0
Micah Hyde 4 0 0 0
Mike Daniels 3 0 0 0
Damarious Randall 2 0 0 0
Morgan Burnett 1 0 0 0
Blake Martinez 1 0 0 0
Kyler Fackrell 0 0 0 0
Letroy Guion 0 2 0 0
Jeff Janis 0 0 0 0
Datone Jones 0 1 0 0
Julius Peppers 0 1 0 0
Joe Thomas 0 1 0 0
Jordan Tripp 0 0 0 0
Herb Waters 0 0 0 0
New York Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
No interceptions.
Green Bay Interceptions
Player INT YDS TD
No interceptions.
New York Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
Dwayne Harris 1 24 24.0 0 24
Green Bay Kick Returns
Player KR YDS AVG TD LNG
Jeff Janis 1 20 20.0 0 20
New York Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
Dwayne Harris 1 0 0.0 0 0
Green Bay Punt Returns
Player PR YDS AVG TD LNG
Micah Hyde 1 7 7.0 0 7
New York Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
Robbie Gould 1 1 100.0 26
Green Bay Kicking
Player FGM FGA PCT LG
No kicking stats.
New York Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Brad Wing 3 96 35
Green Bay Punting
Player PUNTS YDS LG
Jacob Schum 3 119 48
 