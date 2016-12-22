Glenn’s status uncertain for game against Dolphins

The status of Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is uncertain heading into the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Glenn has been dealing with a back injury and missed Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Bills coach Rex Ryan was not optimistic regarding Glenn’s chances of playing, saying Thursday was “not a good sign.”

If Glenn is unable to play, backup Cyrus Kouandjio will likely start in his place. Right tackle Jordan Mills returned to practice Thursday after missing practice Wednesday with an illness.

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams (back) was limited on Thursday, but is expected to play against Miami.