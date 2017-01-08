Gotta See It: Packers stun Giants with Hail Mary TD as first half ends

For Aaron Rodgers, the Hail Mary comes as easy as a screen pass.

After hitting a pair of stunning bombs last season against the Detroit Lions in Week 13 and Arizona Cardinals in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers quarterback dialled up yet another to close the first half of Sunday’s wild-card game against the New York Giants.

Even more frustrating for the Giants is that their defence had held Green Bay to no points for the first 27 and a half minutes of the game only to give up a pair of touchdowns before the break.

And as it is wont to do, the Twitterverse had much to say about Rodgers’ heroics and the Giants’ defensive gaffe…