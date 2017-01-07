Gotta See It: Seahawks’ Richardson makes insane TD grab

Watch as Seattle Seahawks receiver Paul Richardson makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

It’s not quite Odell Beckham Jr.’s world-famous sideline grab but it’s up there.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson’s touchdown catch in the NFC wild-card game against the Detroit Lions will go down as one of the best of the year.

With the game scoreless in the second quarter, the Seahawks decided to go for it on fourth and goal. Words cannot do justice to the play, so if you haven’t already done so, watch the video at the top of the page.

Pete Carroll’s gamble paid off for his team and simultaneously blew the roof off the ‘Twittersphere.’

