Gronkowski, other NFL players read mean tweets

In anticipation of Super Bowl LI, Jimmy Kimmel Live! assembled a crop of NFL stars to read some pretty cruel (and cruelly funny) statements about themselves in a new edition of the popular segment “Mean Tweets.”

The segment features the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Romo, J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson and Rob Gronkowski.

You can watch Wilson read this insult:

And you can watch Rob Gronkowski read—and respond—to this one:

Some of the people whose tweets were featured on the segment have responded to their newfound infamy. The person responsible for dissing Gronk has apparently drawn the ire of New England Patriots fans:

And then there's this guy, who manages a dig at Houston Texans fans but may or may not regret messing with J.J. Watt:

