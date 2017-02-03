Hernandez lawyers seek extra time to prepare for trial

BOSTON — Lawyers for former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez have asked for a three-month delay to the start of their client’s double murder trial so they can plow through mountains of new information.

The Boston Herald reports that Hernandez’s lawyers were in court Friday to seek the delay from a skeptical judge.

Some of the new information includes a prosecution disclosure that it could call eight new witnesses to testify, including Patriots offensive co-ordinator Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels, with the Patriots in Houston this weekend for Sunday’s Super Bowl, could testify on the possible meanings of some of Hernandez’s tattoos.

Prosecutors say some tattoos link Hernandez to the 2012 drive-by killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 13.