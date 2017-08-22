Hospital: No ‘misdiagnosis’ by fired Saints doctors

NEW ORLEANS — The hospital system employing two recently fired New Orleans Saints team physicians says its review of the doctors’ work yielded no evidence of an unusual diagnosis or a "misdiagnosis."

Ochsner Health system says the review came after the Saints removed orthopedic surgeons Deryk Jones and Misty Suri from the team’s medical staff last week.

Coach Sean Payton has said the decision came after cornerback Delvin Breaux learned he needed surgery to repair a fibula fracture that was initially diagnosed as a bone bruise.

A statement Tuesday by Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas and chief medical officer Robert Hart says "it is not uncommon for stress-related fractures to be unnoticeable in initial imaging," and that "follow-up diagnostics are always required when a patient doesn’t show appropriate clinical progress."

