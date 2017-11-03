Jaguars RB Fournette, C Linder set to return from injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will have running back Leonard Fournette and centre Brandon Linder back in the starting lineup Sunday against Cincinnati.

Fournette missed the team’s last game at Indianapolis with a sprained right ankle. Linder sat out the last three games with an undisclosed illness.

The Jaguars (4-3) have two linemen — left tackle Cam Robinson and right guard A.J. Cann — listed as questionable. Robinson sprained his left ankle during the second play against the Colts and has been slowed all week. Cann was added to the injury report Friday with a triceps injury.

Receiver Marqise Lee (knee) also was listed as questionable but expects to play.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said rookie receiver Dede Westbrook, who was on injured reserve the first eight weeks of the season following core muscle surgery, could be activated.