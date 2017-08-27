Jets acquire safety Brooks from Eagles for cornerback McDougle

NEW YORK — The New York Jets acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks.

The moves, announced by the Eagles, provide depth for both teams’ secondaries.

The Jets are expected to start rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye at safety but were thin at the position beyond them, with Rontez Miles dealing with an eye injury and Doug Middleton out for the season with a torn pectoral. Ronald Martin and Robenson Therezie were the only other healthy safeties.

Brooks was drafted in the third round out of Florida State by Baltimore, 79th overall — one pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.

He had 19 overall tackles as a rookie, and that total remains a single-season high. Brooks was waived by Baltimore last September and claimed by Philadelphia a day later. He had five tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles for the Eagles last year.

Brooks was part of a jammed safety spot in Philadelphia, which also has Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Graham, Rodney McLeod and Chris Maragos. The Eagles were in need of a cornerback, even after recently trading wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-rounder to Buffalo for Ronald Darby.

McDougle dealt with injuries during his first three seasons but has been having a solid summer for the Jets. He missed his rookie season with a knee injury and had hamstring issues last year, but he dropped 14 pounds and 6 per cent body fat in the off-season and appeared to be in the mix for a backup role for the Jets at cornerback.

With McDougle’s departure, only two of the 12 players drafted by the Jets by then-general manager John Idzik in 2014 remain on New York’s roster: offensive lineman Dakota Dozier, a fourth-rounder; and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, a sixth-rounder who’s out for the season after having surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck.