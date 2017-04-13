Jets centre Wesley Johnson signs RFA tender

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, New York Jets center Wesley Johnson snaps the ball during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Wesley Johnson will make his seventh start at center in place of Nick Mangold when the Jets play the New England Patriots on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini, File)
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets centre Wesley Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender.
The team announced the move Thursday.
The tender for Johnson is worth $2.746 million. Johnson is the likely replacement for Nick Mangold, who was released in February.
The 26-year-old Johnson started eight of the final nine games last season while filling in for the injured Mangold. Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Vanderbilt in 2014, was claimed off waivers by New York during his rookie season.
"He learned a lot from Nick," coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL owners meetings during the off-season. "He's great in the run game. He's a good leader and he got better as the year went on, so hopefully those things will continue."