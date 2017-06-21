Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin arrested on assault charge

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New York Jets linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin has been arrested on a misdemeanour assault charge.
Police say a man reported that Mauldin struck him in the eye and jaw after he accidentally splashed champagne on him at the Highline Ballroom on April 2. Police say Mauldin turned himself in Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Mauldin said last week he was "shocked" by the allegations.
The Jets declined to comment. Messages left with Mauldin’s agent and lawyers were not immediately returned.
The team selected the former Louisville player in the third round of the 2015 draft.