Lawyer expects Kaepernick to be signed ‘within the next 10 days’

One of the lawyers representing Colin Kaepernick in his collusion case against the NFL says he expects the quarterback will be signed by a team “within the next 10 days.”

Mark Geragos spoke about the matter on the “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast Tuesday.

“Kaepernick, I think, within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said when asked by Carolla for his predictions on Kaepernick. “I think somebody’s going to sign him. I think the NFL’s going to come to their senses and realize that every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began to sit, and then kneel, during the American national anthem last summer in protest of police brutality towards African-Americans. In the time since, many NFL players have done the same, prompting continued criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers at the end of last season, and remains unsigned. In a grievance filed against the NFL on Oct. 15, Kaepernick alleges that he hasn’t been signed due to collusion by owners following his protests.

— With files from Associated Press