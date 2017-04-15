Linebacker Sam Acho re-signs with Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed linebacker Sam Acho to a one-year contract.

Acho has started 45 of 82 games over six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-16).

Last season with the Bears, Acho had 40 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and three tackles for a loss on defence. He also added three tackles on special teams.

He has had 212 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

Acho entered the league out of Texas as a fourth-round selection (103rd overall) in the 2011 draft by the Cardinals.