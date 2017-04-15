Linebacker Sam Acho re-signs with Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho (49) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (33) during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed linebacker Sam Acho to a one-year contract.

Acho has started 45 of 82 games over six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (2011-14) and Chicago Bears (2015-16).

Last season with the Bears, Acho had 40 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and three tackles for a loss on defence. He also added three tackles on special teams.

He has had 212 tackles, 14 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.

Acho entered the league out of Texas as a fourth-round selection (103rd overall) in the 2011 draft by the Cardinals.

