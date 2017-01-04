Lions, Raiders among NFL wild-card weekend underdogs

The Detroit Lions will be looking to claim their first playoff victory in 25 years when they travel to Seattle on Saturday to take on the Seahawks in an NFL wild-card matchup as eight-point betting underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Detroit lost 31-24 as a 3.5-point home underdog to Green Bay last weekend to fall out of first place in the NFC North, and enters Saturday night’s Lions vs. Seahawks betting matchup at CenturyLink Field riding a three-game straight-up (SU) losing streak.

The Lions have given up 30 points per game during their three-game skid, and have failed to pay out at the sportsbooks in four straight after covering in seven of eight games.

Seattle eked out a narrow 25-23 win as 11.5-point chalk in San Francisco last week, but has failed to record consecutive wins over its past six games, going 3-3 SU during that stretch. The 10-5-1 Seahawks have also been a shaky bet, failing to cover in four of six, including a 34-31 outright loss to Arizona as nine-point favourites in their last home contest.

However, Seattle has been dominant at home in the post-season, winning nine straight SU, and is undefeated in its last three home dates with the Lions, going 2-1 against the spread (ATS).

Earlier on Saturday, the Oakland Raiders visit the Houston Texans as four-point underdogs. The 12-4 Raiders have lost two of three on the road, both SU and ATS, averaging just 12.6 points per game in those outings, including last week's 24-6 loss to the Denver Broncos as one-point road underdogs.

The 9-7 Texans ended the regular season with a 24-17 loss in Tennessee as three-point underdogs, and have tallied just one ATS win in their past seven games. Houston is 7-1 SU on home turf this season, but is winless SU and ATS in its past two home dates with the Raiders, both as betting favourites.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers aim to extend their current SU win streak to eight games as they host the surprising Miami Dolphins as 10-point favourites. The 10-6 Dolphins are unbeaten in two road games ahead of their first post-season appearance in eight years, and will be gunning for a third straight SU win over Pittsburgh.

And the Packers look to extend their six-game SU win streak, 5-1 ATS, when they host the New York Giants in their NFC wild-card matchup as 4.5-point betting favourites.

Green Bay has surrendered just 16 points per game in three straight wins at Lambeau Field, but faces a Giants squad that is 3-2 SU in their past five games as underdogs, including a 19-10 win as nine-point underdogs last week in Washington.