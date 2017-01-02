Marshall wants to return to Jets after ‘frustrating’ season

Brandon Marshall. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brandon Marshall says this was his "most frustrating year" as an NFL player, with losses, injuries and in-fighting marring the New York Jets’ season.

Despite that, the 32-year-old wide receiver said Monday that he wants to play next season — and hopes it’s with the Jets.

Marshall’s future with the franchise is uncertain since he is due $7.5 million next season and the team can save the entire amount on the salary cap if it cuts him. He is one of a handful of veterans who could be salary-cap casualties during the off-season, but Marshall indicated he would accept a pay cut to return to the Jets.

Marshall was inactive Sunday against Buffalo with a hip injury but played through a sprained knee ligament and sprained foot for most of the season.

Bengals receiver A.J. Green will not play in NFL's Pro Bowl

Cardinals' star running back Johnson will not need surgery