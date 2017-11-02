NFL community shows support for Texans’ Deshaun Watson after injury

The Houston Texans and the NFL as a whole received a major blow Thursday when standout rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Watson had emerged as a star and was a leading contender to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and had even worked his way into the MVP discussion. The 22-year-old Clemson product tore his ACL and when news broke the NFL community showed their support on social media.

Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt . You’ll be back better than ever young . — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Prayers up @deshaunwatson God has a plan for you stay up my bro pic.twitter.com/vIEyTKox4Y — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!! — Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017

Dang, hate to see that news. Prayers up @deshaunwatson. The rook was ballin out. Minor setback for a major comeback. — Vontae Davis (@vontaedavis) November 2, 2017

Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t8 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for my guy @deshaunwatson! I know you will be #AllWorkIsEasy — Mackensie Alexander (@MackAlexander20) November 2, 2017

He will be back better than ever #DW4 — Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub) November 2, 2017

Nooooo Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbw — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 2, 2017