NFL community shows support for Texans’ Deshaun Watson after injury

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

The Houston Texans and the NFL as a whole received a major blow Thursday when standout rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Watson had emerged as a star and was a leading contender to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and had even worked his way into the MVP discussion. The 22-year-old Clemson product tore his ACL and when news broke the NFL community showed their support on social media.

