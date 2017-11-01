NFL Mid-season Awards: Deshaun Watson for MVP

At the mid-way point of the 2017 NFL season, plenty has unfolded that no one could have predicted.

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles hold the league’s best record at 7-1 and look to be all-in on winning now; 31-year-old head coach Sean McVay has turned the Los Angeles Rams into one of the league’s highest-scoring teams; and rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a record-setting pace with the Houston Texans.

These storylines and plenty others are front and centre in Sportsnet’s NFL Mid-season Awards, selected by editor Geoff Lowe, as well as staff writers Donnovan Bennett, Mike Johnston and Emily Sadler.

MVP

MJ: Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

It’s tough calling a player on a 3-4 team the MVP but the Texans’ losses are more on the defence. Watson has been a revelation, throwing more touchdown passes in his first seven career games than any other QB in history (even though he got the start in only six of those games).

ES: Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks’ shaky start now feels like the distant past thanks to a four-game winning streak that has seen Wilson throw for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fellow top QBs Carson Wentz and Alex Smith could also be in this conversation, but what separates Wilson from the pack is his ability to excel despite a total lack of a run game and inadequate protection from his porous offensive line. Remove Wilson and you’re removing any hope of winning in Seattle this season.

Also, he should be named MVP for this costume alone:

DB: Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

The Texans have been a different team since benching Tom Savage in favour of their rookie pivot. Watson is top five in yards per attempt (second with 8.33), TDs (tied for first with 19) and passer rating (103). He has carried the Texans, who have been crippled with injuries on defence and loaded with distractions after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey and having to deal with insensitive comments made by owner Bob McNair. No player means more to his team’s chances than Watson.

GL: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

After struggling through inconsistencies in the second half of his rookie season, Wentz has taken a significant step forward in his sophomore season and is the most important player the league’s best team after eight weeks. The 24-year-old physical skills are undeniable, but it’s his leadership and poise that make him the difference-maker he’s been so far this season.

Offensive Player of the Year

MJ: Todd Gurley, RB, Rams

Gurley averaged a paltry 3.2 yards per carry in 2016 but that seems like a lifetime ago considering he’s averaging 4.3 yards per carry and 131.4 scrimmage yards per game in 2017. He’s been playing so well, in fact, that we’ll just go ahead and ignore his league-leading five fumbles.

ES: Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

There were a few question marks hovering around Bell to start the season after he sat out training camp, but it’s safe to say the running back has returned to top form — in fact, he may even be setting a new benchmark. Through eight games, Bell has 194 carries for 760 rushing yards and five touchdowns while putting him on pace for his best season yet in all three of those categories — and the best season ever in total touches as he’s on pace for 458.

DB: Carson Wentz, QB, Eagles

Wentz had 16 TD passes in 16 games in 2016. He already has 19 in eight games this season. He’s also done it after taking a bunch of hits, as he’s third in the league for most times contacted throwing or rushing with 53 behind only Cam Newton and Jacoby Brissett.

GL: Chris Thompson, RB, Washington Redskins

This may not be a popular pick and his pace is likely unsustainable through 16 games, but Thompson has had a standout first half of the season on an otherwise disappointing Washington team. The fifth-year running back is the only player in the NFL leading his squad in both rushing and receiving yards, and is tops among all backs in the latter category.

Defensive Player of the Year

MJ: Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

He’s the best player in the NFL regardless of position. His get-off is nearly impossible to defend as he wreaks havoc on opposing offensive lines and disrupts entire game plans.

ES: Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

This guy is a monster — and a huge reason why Sacksonville has quickly become a feared destination for opponents. The 10th-year defensive end and former Cardinal has a whopping 10 sacks on the season so far (tied for second behind Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence with Minnesota’s Everson Griffen), which already surpasses his previous career-high of nine (2013).

DB: Calais Campbell, DE, Jaguars

Ten sacks and two forced fumbles is a great year for a defensive lineman; Campbell has done that in just seven games. The biggest free agent acquisition this season has changed the culture of the Jaguars’ young and talented defence.

GL: Von Miller, DE, Denver Broncos

It’s been a rough first half for the Broncos, who have now turned to Brock Osweiler has their starting quarterback. But the defence is still one of the league’s best (ranked first in yards allowed), and its best player is still performing at an all-pro level with seven sacks and 23 tackles through seven games.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

MJ: Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars

Jacksonville ranked 22nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game in 2016 when as a team they averaged 101.9 YPG. Fournette by himself is averaging 99.3 YPG on the ground through his first six games as a pro and has at least one TD in each game he’s played.

ES: Deshaun Watson, QB, Texans

Up until Sunday, I was still eyeing Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in this category, but Watson’s impressive play against the Seahawks in Week 8 was too great to ignore — just ask Richard Sherman.

The only question remaining about Watson is how on earth Houston’s coach Bill O’Brien thought Tom Savage would be the starter over him.

DB: Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

See above. He’s having the best rookie season by a QB ever.

Watson has thrown 10 more TD passes than Peyton Manning did in his first seven games. He has Aaron Rodgers’s pocket poise and Mike Vick’s ability to run.

GL: Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

I’m not ready to buy into the “Watson for MVP” hype just yet (though I’m not far from it), but there’s no doubt that in a season in which rookies have flourished on the offensive side of the ball (see: Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette), Watson is top of the class.

The first QB in @NFLhistory with 400+ pass yds, 4 pass TDs and 55+ rush yards in a single game… @deshaunwatson! pic.twitter.com/Wgp6iTPWuq — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2017

Defensive Rookie of the Year

MJ: Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

The 11th-overall pick isn’t merely one of the top first-year defensive players. He’s one of the top defensive players full stop. When a quarterback targets a player covered by Lattimore their QB rating is 28.8.

ES: Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo Bills

White is drawing big-name opponents as part of the Bills’ reformed secondary and is clearly up to the task. White has 26 tackles and an interception, and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 7. He also leads all rookies in passes defended so far this year, with 13.

DB: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

The Saints are no longer known for just explosive plays on offence; they’re getting explosive plays on defence in part because Lattimore has been added to the secondary. Lattimore currently has 22 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a touchdown in his first season, and is the biggest reason the Saints are sitting atop the NFC South at 5-2.

GL: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Saints

As stated above, Lattimore has played just six pro games and already is one of the league’s premier pass defenders. It’s better for QBs to just not throw his way.

Coach of the Year

MJ: Sean McVay, Rams

McVay, in his first year as a head coach, has preached accountability and his players have listened. The Rams were the fifth-most penalized team in the NFL a season ago but they’ve made a complete 180 in terms of how disciplined they are.

ES: Sean McVay, Rams

The NFC West-leading Rams boast one of the league’s most dangerous offences under McVay’s guidance after being the league’s worst unit last season. The rookie head coach has worked wonders with sophomore QB Jared Goff to get this team into contention.

DB: Sean McDermott, Bills

The Bills got rid of three top-10 picks and McDermott made the team better by changing the culture. There are only nine draft picks left from the previous regime, yet the Bills are in contention to win the division and get back to the post-season for the first time since 1999.

GL: Mike Zimmer, Minnesota Vikings

Now in his fourth year with the team, Zimmer continues to have success despite multiple roster challenges, which includes losing Week 1 starter Sam Bradford and star rookie running back Dalvin Cook. Now, with Aaron Rodgers out of the picture, the Vikings are clear favourites in the NFC North.

Comeback Player of the Year

MJ: Justin Houston, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

The elite pass rusher is currently on pace to register 15 sacks after playing only five games in 2016 due to injuries.

ES: Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

He’s back in good health and playing like the Gronk we all know and love with 34 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns through seven games. If he can stay on the field, watch out for the Patriots (again).

DB: Earl Thomas, S, Seahawks

Thomas broke his leg in December in an injury so excruciating he flirted with retiring. But he has bounced back to the tune of 24 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions and a TD, and is a big reason the Seahawks have quietly won four straight.

GL: Nelson Agholor, WR, Eagles

Considered a first-round bust on the cut line heading into this season, the third-year Eagle has broken out as one of the league’s best receivers through eight games. Agholor already has career-highs in receiving yards (392) and touchdowns (five).