NFL Playoffs Power Rankings: Can anyone beat the Patriots?

The NFL regular season is over, and just 12 teams remain in the running for Super Bowl LI. And since not one of the combatants from last year’s big game remain, we’ll get to see a new champ crowned on Feb. 5.

But who has the momentum heading into the wild-card round this weekend? That’s what we’re here to sort out in the first edition of our playoffs power rankings.

As always, our rankings panel includes NFL editor Craig Battle, associate editor Geoff Lowe, and staff writers Donnovan Bennett and Mike Johnston.

1. New England Patriots (GL)

2016 record: 14-2

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Tom Brady is playing out of his mind at age 39, setting a single-season record for best TD-to-INT ratio and turning a group of misfit playmakers into the league's third-best offence. Oh, and the defence has allowed fewer points than any other in the league (15.6 per game).

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: New England lost just once this season with Brady under centre, so it's hard to identify a fatal weakness. But in years past, getting pressure on No. 12 has always been effective and could prove their undoing once again.

2. Dallas Cowboys (GL)

2016 record: 13-3

Why they will win the Super Bowl: The Cowboys can straight up grind opponents down. Boasting the league's best offensive line and what will surely be a refreshed Ezekiel Elliot come Divisional Weekend, Dallas is as good as any team we've seen in some time at running teams into submission.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: Passing offence and passing defence are both potential weaknesses. If an opponent somehow shuts down Elliott and the run game, how will Dak Prescott respond? On the other side of the ball, can the Cowboys' 26th-ranked secondary hold up against the likes of Matt Ryan or Aaron Rodgers?

3. Kansas City Chiefs (CB)

2016 record: 12-4

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Since Oct. 25 of last year, the Chiefs have gone 23-5, including the playoffs. That's a .821 win percentage, the best in the league (the Patriots sit in second with .759). This team is flying crazily under the radar despite a dominant stretch.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: They're good on both sides of the ball (a surprising rarity in the NFL in 2016), but they're not great on either. They won a lot this year thanks to a strong turnover differential, which doesn't always translate to playoff success.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (DB)

2016 record: 11-5

Why they will win the Super Bowl: They’ve won seven straight games and are finally healthy at the right time of year. With three comeback wins in a row they head into the post-season trending upwards.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: They have issues setting the edge on defence, which is why they’re giving up 100 yards rushing per game and 4.3 yards per carry. This defence is improved but far from the championship-level unit the city is used to.

5. Atlanta Falcons (MJ)

2016 record: 11-5

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Atlanta has the most potent offence in the league, averaging 33.8 points per game which is more than six points per game higher than the next best playoff team (New England).

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: The defence allows more than 25 points against per game and high-scoring shootouts aren’t as common in the post-season.

6. Seattle Seahawks (CB)

2016 record: 10-5-1

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Because it’s Seattle Seahawks season. They’re just three years removed from a Super Bowl win, and two from a should-have-been Super Bowl win. They’ve made the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, and won at least one game in each. Also, despite an up-and-down season they still finished with the third-best defence in the league by points given up per game.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: They were a dominant 7-1 at home this year, but only 3-4-1 on the road. If they get past Detroit in the wild-card game (and they should), they’ll have to then beat the Falcons in Atlanta and likely the Cowboys in Dallas. They also finished the year 3-3, with losses to good teams and wins over bad ones.

7. Green Bay Packers (DB)

2016 record: 10-6

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Is this not exactly what the Packers and Aaron Rodgers did in 2011 on the way to a Super Bowl? When they were 4-6, everybody was writing them off. Rodgers called his shot and said they’d run the table to end the year—and they did. In the last six games they’ve averaged 30.6 points with just 17.4 points against and had a plus-13 turnover differential while going undefeated.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: By winning the division they match up against the Giants, which isn’t ideal as the G-men have given up 10 points or fewer in three of their last four games and have the receiving talent to exploit the Packers' banged-up and weak secondary. Ironically winning the division makes their road to the Super Bowl harder.

8. New York Giants (MJ)

2016 record: 11-5

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Because defence wins championships and they’ve got one of the best units in the league, allowing only 88.6 rushing yards per game.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: Odell Beckham Jr. and a group of Giants were seen partying in Florida with Justin Bieber, and that could be a distraction. A bigger reason they won’t win is they’re a 4-4 team on the road, and they’re going up against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

9. Miami Dolphins (GL)

2016 record: 10-6

Why they will win the Super Bowl: Aliens invade Earth, kidnapping every other playoff team and taking them all to another galaxy...?

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: There are many reasons, but it starts at quarterback where Matt Moore takes the place place of the injured Ryan Tannehill. Moore might (big emphasis there) be able to find playoff success on a stacked team, but Miami is far from that. With a trip to Pittsburgh this weekend, the Dolphins would be lucky to get past the wild card.

10. Detroit Lions (DB)

2016 record: 9-7

Why they will win the Super Bowl: After starting the season 1-3 Detroit reeled off eight wins in their next nine games. In an NFL season where everyone is flawed Detroit has enough talent to win four straight.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: In the NFC alone they are 11th in point differential at -11. They rank 21st in total offense and 18th in total defence. They are not an elite team but luckily snuck into the playoffs.

11. Houston Texans (MJ)

2016 record: 9-7

Why they will win the Super Bowl: They lucked out with a first-round matchup against a Derek Carr-less Raiders team, which could help them build some momentum, and because Brock Osweiler is back under centre.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: Because Brock Osweiler is back under centre.

12. Oakland Raiders (CB)

2016 record: 12-4

Why they will win the Super Bowl: There’s always the possibility everyone else's starting QB/offensive MVP will get injured, too. If that's the case, we'll have ourselves a heck of a toss-up.

Why they won’t win the Super Bowl: Derek Carr being out severely limits what the Raiders can do on offence, and rookie Connor Cook probably isn’t the answer.