NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Can Bills’ defence keep up this pace?

Is the strange, parity-crazy, anything-can-happen 2017 NFL season finally settling?

Don’t bet on it. But nine of the top 10 teams in our expert panel’s most recent power rankings won in Week 8 — and the other was on bye. That makes this a rare week without a lot of movement at the top.

Though one performance did demand a modest boost — the Bills’ 20-point beatdown of the Raiders. The Bills are now 5-2 and trailing the Patriots by a half-game. Is this the year the playoff drought ends?

As always, our panel includes editor Geoff Lowe, as well as staff writers Donnovan Bennett, Mike Johnston and Emily Sadler.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2017 record: 7-1

Previous: 1

Sunday’s routine victory over the 49ers maintains the Eagles’ NFL-best pace, and now the team boasts two running backs who ran for at least 1,100 yards in 2016 after acquiring Jay Ajayi on Tuesday morning. (GL)

2. New England Patriots

2017 record: 6-2

Previous: 2

For the second straight week, the Patriots showed a marked improvement on defence (despite giving up 132 yards on the ground to Melvin Gordon). It may be too early to say Matt Patricia’s unit has turned a corner, but things are definitely looking up. (GL)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

2017 record: 6-2

Previous: 3

JuJu Smith Schuster was the sixth receiver taken in the 2017 draft. His 424 yards receiving is more than the 257 combined by the receivers taken ahead of him. The explosive plays from the unlikely source is making Pittsburgh a legit Super Bowl contender. (DB)

4. Kansas City Chiefs

2017 record: 6-2

Previous: 4

After losing back-to-back games, the Chiefs looked like their dominant selves as they easily handled the Broncos in an important division matchup to go three wins up on the rest of the AFC West. (ES)

5. Los Angeles Rams

2017 record: 5-2

Previous: 5

After shutting out the Cardinals across the pond in Week 7, the Rams are sitting right where they want to be: well-rested after their Week 8 bye, and ready to put on another scoring clinic against the Giants. (ES)

6. Minnesota Vikings

2017 record: 6-2

Previous: 6

The Vikings have a QB choice to make when they return from their bye week. A limited Case Keenum or a previously injured Teddy Bridgewater? If their defence continues to dominate it won’t matter. (DB)

7. Seattle Seahawks

2017 record: 5-2

Previous: 7

Football fans were treated to perhaps the best game of the season when the Houston Texans visited Seattle. The only bad news from it:

Both quarterbacks put on a show, but Russell Wilson’s late-game heroics (26-for-41, 452 yards, four TDs) and a few timely picks by the Seahawks’ defence proved to be the difference — in other words, business as usual. (ES)

8. Buffalo Bills

2017 record: 5-2

Previous: 9

Led by unheralded defenders Trae Elston, Leonard Johnson and Matt Milano, the Bills had four takeaways in Sunday’s beatdown of the Raiders and now lead the NFL by a large margin with a plus-14 turnover differential. (GL)

9. New Orleans Saints

2017 record: 5-2

Previous: 8

Make that five straight for Drew Brees and the NFC South leaders. Their win would’ve been by a wider margin were it not for a pair of Mark Ingram fumbles. The Saints’ bend-but-don’t-break defence is one of the biggest surprises in the NFC this season. (MJ)

10. Carolina Panthers

2017 record: 5-3

Previous: 10

If your offence isn’t rolling, your defence has to step up. That’s what happened with the Panthers this week. It certainly helped getting veterans Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman back in the lineup. (MJ)

11. Dallas Cowboys

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 13

Ezekiel Elliott has been the difference-maker for the Cowboys over the last two games — both wins — but now is staring down a six-game suspension after another ruling went against the sophomore running back Monday. However, Elliott is expected to appeal. Again. (GL)

Radio_Icon Radio_Icon Good Show Let's see more from Deshaun Watson before we annoint him the next great one Originally aired October 30 2017





Your browser does not support the audio element.

12. Houston Texans

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 12

In each of the Texans’ four losses they’ve allowed at least 29 points. In those losses they’ve also averaged 28 points for, which means it’s on the banged-up defence to get this team over the hump. Deshaun Watson set another record by throwing more touchdown passes through his first seven games (19) than any QB in NFL history. (MJ)

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 14

They have yet to win consecutive games this year. Returning from a bye with a home game against the Bengals is their opportunity to do so. (MJ)

14. Washington Redskins

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 11

A back-breaking pick-six in the final minute sealed another division loss for Washington, meaning Kirk Cousins and Co. face an uphill battle in the NFC East barring Eagles and Cowboys collapses. (GL)

15. Detroit Lions

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 17

The Lions had 482 yards of offence but didn’t score a TD versus Pittsburgh. Detroit has only converted four of twelve plays on third or fourth and one all year. Their offensive execution is holding back their talent level. (DB)

16. Denver Broncos

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 16

Another game, another flat offensive performance. Trevor Siemian will get the bulk of the blame, going 19-for-36 for 198 yards and a touchdown that even the Broncos’ social media squad was surprised by.

Siemian struggled under pressure while throwing three easy picks. It’s time for a quarterback change in Denver. (ES)

Our mentions right now pic.twitter.com/R5RW0RVhgY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 31, 2017

17. Tennessee Titans

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 18

Coming off a bye with Corey Davis on the verge of returning gives the offence a boost and keeps this team in the hunt for a division title. (MJ)

18. Atlanta Falcons

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 21

Despite a constant downpour, the Falcons toughed one out against a better-than-they-should-be Jets team. When Mohamed Sanu is healthy and producing it opens up this offence. (MJ)

19. Los Angeles Chargers

2017 record: 3-5

Previous: 20

The Chargers didn’t do themselves many favours in their 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, with a number of special-teams errors paving the way for a New England victory. They’ve got a week to fix their errors or risk losing all momentum earned with their recent three-game win streak. (ES)

20. Baltimore Ravens

2017 record: 4-4

Previous: 28

The Ravens are back to .500 on the back of a defence that is on pace for 24 interceptions. With Joe Flacco in the concussion protocol an already limited offence could get worse. (DB)

Sportsnet Hot Stove If it's a sports story you're talking about, you can bet they'll be talking about it.

21. Oakland Raiders

2017 record: 3-5

Previous: 19

Who are the Raiders this year? After a thrilling, season-saving win in Week 7, Oakland’s offence fell flat against the Bills’ strong defence when a win could’ve seen them keep pace with the Chiefs and Broncos. Instead, they stumble back down to the bottom of the division. All is not lost, but the Raiders are dangerously close to earning the title of 2017’s most disappointing team. (ES)

22. Chicago Bears

2017 record: 3-5

Previous: 22

Jerrell Freeman has been suspended 10 games for using PEDs, and now the 31-year-old linebacker’s career might be over. Tight end Zach Miller had an emergency surgery for a dislocated knee that threatens not just his career but the use of his leg. Scary times in Chicago. (DB)

23. Green Bay Packers

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 23

The bye week came at a good time to allow Brett Hundley to get acclimated and his offensive line to get healthy. The news that broke via Conan O’Brien of Aaron Rodgers getting 13 screws placed in his collarbone means his recovery will be longer than first thought. (DB)

24. Miami Dolphins

2017 record: 4-3

Previous: 15

I said in last week’s rankings that Matt Moore taking over as starter could be good for the Dolphins anaemic offence. Thursday night proved me terribly, terribly wrong. Miami’s offence is in serious trouble, and they just traded away their star running back.

25. Arizona Cardinals

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 24

They got shut out by the Rams in London and lost their quarterback in the process. The only bright spot for the Cardinals as they come off the bye week is that they’ll face the 49ers. (ES)

26. Cincinnati Bengals

2017 record: 3-4

Previous: 27

The Bengals beat the Colts but the performance was so uninspiring it felt like a loss. They are 3-1, however, after starting 0-3. (DB)

27. New York Jets

2017 record: 3-5

Previous: 25

The feisty Jets hung tough with the Falcons until a Jeremy Kerley muffed punt late in the game gave Atlanta a five-point lead and put it out of reach for New York. (GL)

28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2017 record: 2-5

Previous: 26

Nothing worked against the Panthers. The Bucs were a darling dark horse prior to the season, but that was a mirage. (MJ)

29. New York Giants

2017 record: 1-6

Previous: 30

This may be a lost season for the Giants, but New York will hope a week off will turn the page on a disastrous first half. (GL)

30. Indianapolis Colts

2017 record: 2-6

Previous: 29

After allowing 10 sacks against the Jags a week prior, the Colts were much better at protecting Jacoby Brissett on the road in Cincinnati. They also shut down the Bengals’ rushing attack. But a fourth-quarter Carlos Dunlap pick-six was too much to overcome. (MJ)

31. San Francisco 49ers

2017 record: 0-8

Previous: 31

The 49ers didn’t put up much of a fight against the top-rated Eagles, but the real action came Monday night on the trade table with the acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo. He likely won’t start Week 9, but help is on the way in San Francisco. (ES)

32. Cleveland Browns

2017 record: 0-8

Previous: 32

The Browns don’t have a QB who has ever won an NFL game. DeShone Kizer started the first five games before being benched for Kevin Hogan. Hogan started in Week 6 only to give way to Kizer, who then was benched for Cody Kessler (who then was benched for Kizer). (DB)