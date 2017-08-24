NFL Season Preview 2017: Denver Broncos

The NFL is back, and Sportsnet is breaking down everything you need to know about each of the 32 teams in the month leading up to kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7. Today, the Denver Broncos.

Head coach: Vance Joseph

Last season’s record: 9-7

Playoff result: Did not qualify

Key Free Agent gains: The Broncos’ offensive line was a problem in 2016 and the addition of right guard Ronald Leary improves the interior. Leary spent his first five seasons as a member of the Cowboys, starting 12 games in 2016 as a key member of the top rushing unit in the NFL.

Menelik Watson was brought in from the Raiders to be the new starting right tackle. This isn’t necessarily a good thing or bad thing. Watson did not perform well in 10 games (five starts) in 2016, finishing the year with an overall grade of 56.0 from Pro Football Focus. That ranked 58th among offensive tackles. Not great.

The Broncos’ defence didn’t need much work since it’s still one of the most imposing groups in the league but they did add some depth along the line. Veteran Domata Peko joins the fold after a decade spent with the Bengals. The team also signed Zach Kerr. The 330-pound former Colt is an imposing physical presence who prides himself on his versatility.

“Wherever they want me to be: nose, three-, four-technique, five-technique, I’m here to help,” Kerr told the Denver Post. “I did that at my previous team, so whatever they want me to do here, I’m open to. I’m not the kind of guy [who says] ‘I want to play nose,’ or ‘I don’t want to play five.’ Wherever they want me to play, whatever they want me to do on the field, I’ll be there.”

Jamaal Charles was brought in to potentially add a new look to a backfield that averaged only 92.8 rushing yards per game in 2016 (sixth worst in the NFL) but after multiple knee surgeries and various injuries he simply isn’t the same player he once was. It would be a great redemption story yet might not even make the final roster.

Key Free Agent losses: Russell Okung was one of the only reliable offensive linemen on the Broncos in 2016 and the 29-year-old earned himself a four-year, $53-million contract with the division rival Chargers.

The defensive line also took a hit. Nose tackle Sylvester Williams plugged up the middle nicely in Denver for four seasons but he joined a burgeoning Titans team. Defensive end DeMarcus Ware retired in March and even though he only had four sacks and nine solo tackles in 2016, the nine-time Pro Bowler was a positive influence in the dressing room.

Key draft picks: Garett Bolles was taken 20th overall and is tasked with replacing Okung at left tackle. Running with a rookie left tackle is always a risk, especially considering the shaky situation at quarterback. Trevor Siemian beat out Paxton Lynch for the starter’s role but it’s certainly not an ideal QB situation.

The Broncos lost one pass-rushing DeMarcus, as mentioned above, but gained another when they selected DeMarcus Walker in the second round. The Florida State alumnus should fit in nicely here following his 2016 campaign that saw him named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Third-rounder Carlos Henderson is a slot receiver out of Louisana Tech. He’ll be able to learn plenty from Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders but don’t expect him to have a major impact in his rookie season.

X-factor: Von Miller might be the best player on this team but it’s the secondary that is the main key to success. It’s tough to argue against Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib being the top cornerback duo in football. Add to them three-time Pro Bowl strong safety T.J. Ward, free safety Darian Stewart coming off his first Pro Bowl season, plus second-year player Justin Simmons who was excellent as a rookie, and you’ve got a formidable group. The offence is likely to struggle so this group will need to be a shutdown bunch of ball hawks.

2017 will be a success if: They can stay above .500 and sneak into the playoffs. Apart from a few roster tweaks this is more or less the exact same group from a year ago. The Raiders have a top-tier offence, the Chiefs’ defence is as talented on paper as any team in the league, and the injury-plagued Chargers have an under-appreciated roster. That is to say, the Broncos will be in tough to make significant improvements from last year considering the strength of their division.