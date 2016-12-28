NFL Week 17 betting: Lions underdogs at home vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions will be looking to claim their first division title in 23 years when they close out their regular-season schedule on Sunday night pegged as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Detroit had won eight of nine to move atop the NFC North, but with straight-up losses to New York and Dallas in its past two contests now enters Sunday night’s Packers vs. Lions betting matchup at Ford Field deadlocked with Green Bay at 9-6.

The Lions offense has struggled in recent weeks, averaging just 15.6 points per game while posting three straight against-the-spread losses, but they have won six in a row straight-up on home turf. dMeanwhile, the Packers have tallied five consecutive outright victories but are winless against the spread in four games this season as road chalk.

Elsewhere, the Washington Redskins aim to lock up a playoff spot in consecutive years for the first time since 1992 when they host the division-rival Giants as heavy 8-point favourites.

The 8-6-1 Redskins kept their wild card hopes alive with last week's 41-21 win in Chicago as 3-point favourites. But Washington has failed to earn consecutive wins in six weeks, and dropped a 26-15 decision to Carolina as 7-point chalk in its last home date two weeks ago.

The 10-5 Giants backed into the playoffs last week despite a 24-19 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as 1-point road underdogs, and are winless straight-up and against the spread in their past two games away from MetLife Stadium. New York is also winless in two against the Redskins, and 2-3 straight-up and against the spread in its past five visits to Washington.

As well, the Buffalo Bills will sport a new head coach and possibly a new starting quarterback when they wrap up their campaign against the New York Jets as 6-point road chalk.

Pivot EJ Manuel could get the start on Sunday for the Bills, who relieved coach Rex Ryan of his duties this week. The 7-8 Bills have lost three of four, both overall and on the road, and are 1-3 against the spread in their past four games as favourites.

The 4-11 Jets have lost straight-up in six of seven, and are 1-5 straight-up and against the spread in their past six games against Buffalo.

And in other NFL Week 17 betting action, the 13-2 New England Patriots will be looking to clinch the top seed in the AFC when they visit the Miami Dolphins as 9.5-point chalk. However, a Patriots loss opens the door for the 12-3 Oakland Raiders to claim the top seed when they visit the Denver Broncos as 2-point betting favourites.