NFL will not suspend Kiko Alonso for hit on Joe Flacco

The NFL has announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for his hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during last Thursday night’s game.

Flacco left the first half of the Ravens’ 40-0 win over the Dolphins late in the first half after Alonso hit the Baltimore quarterback in the head as Flacco slid to the ground while trying to get a first down. Flacco lost his helmet on the play and appeared disoriented. He would later be diagnosed with a concussion.

Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and a scrum ensued between the two teams.

The NFL also announced that Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox avoided suspension for his hit on San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley, who suffered an orbital fracture on the play.