Packers’ Jordy Nelson knocked out of wild-card game with rib injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson has been knocked out of the NFC wild-card game against the New York Giants with a rib injury.

Nelson took a shot to the left side his body by Giants safety Leon Hall’s helmet while trying to pull in a pass from Aaron Rodgers. The injury happened with 11:08 left in the second quarter.

Nelson stayed down on the sideline for a couple minutes while play continued. He then walked to a cart that took him inside the stadium, hunched over in the front seat with his hands on his face.

The Packers ruled Nelson out at the start of the third quarter.

Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie left in the first quarter with a bruised thigh. He was also questionable to return.