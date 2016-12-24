Raiders’ Derek Carr to undergo surgery on right leg

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is out indefinitely after breaking his fibula in Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The 25-year-old will undergo surgery on Sunday.

Carr was twisted to the ground by Indianapolis linebacker Trent Cole on a sack in the fourth quarter with the Raiders leading the game 33-14. Carr stayed on the ground for several minutes in pain as trainers came out to treat him.

The Raiders (12-3) already have a playoff spot clinched, and coach Jack Del Rio said Carr will be out indefinitely after having surgery Sunday.

"As soon as I got out there, he said, 'I think it's broken,"' Del Rio said of Carr.

With the crowd chanting "M-V-P! M-V-P!" Carr limped off the field without putting any pressure on his right leg. Trainers checked him on the sideline before a cart took Carr away for X-rays that showed the extent of the damage.

The Raiders have clinched their first playoff berth since 2002 and can win the division and earn a first-round bye by winning their final game, or if the Kansas City Chiefs lose another contest.

"It's very sad," Oakland left tackle Donald Penn said. "I'm very disappointed in myself because it was my guy that got him. I've been great all year. I was engaged with my guy, I took another step and my foot just slipped from up under me. I wish I could have that play back."