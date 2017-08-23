Raiders Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn ends holdout

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn has ended his holdout with the Oakland Raiders.
Penn reported for practice on Wednesday, ending his 26-day holdout. Penn was looking for an improved contract but general manager Reggie McKenzie said earlier in training camp that he would not negotiate a new deal with Penn until he arrived at camp.
The Raiders could have fined Penn $40,000 for each day of camp he missed but the team is not expected to do that.
Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract. He is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.