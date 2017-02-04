Regardless of which side you like, Super Bowl LI is ‘a great matchup’

Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons is one of the better matchups the big game has seen in recent years.

This week on The Sportsnet Hotstove, host Ben Ennis moderated a debate between Jordan Heath-Rawlings and Ryan Dixon as the two made the case for why each team could win the big game.

“It’s impossible not to believe in the Patriots,” Dixon said. “They’re coached by (Bill) Belichick and have (Tom) Brady. Are you really going to bet against them?”

“At any other position on the football field I can make the case the Falcons are the better team,” Heath-Rawlings countered. “There’s no way to stop everyone on this Falcons offence so you have to pick your battles.”

Regardless of which side you're cheering for, Heath-Rawlings made sure to point out: "It's a great matchup."

You can listen to the entire exchange here.