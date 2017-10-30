Report: 49ers acquire QB Jimmy Garoppolo from Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Garoppolo, 25, has only started two games in the regular season since he was drafted in 2014. He’s thrown for more than 600 yards and five touchdowns in 17 career appearances.

More from Sportsnet
Wentz tosses 2 touchdowns as Eagles earn sixth straight win
Associated Press
49ers' Shanahan willing to gauge interest in Staley at deadline
Associated Press