Report: 49ers expected to fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to fire head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers are not expected to make any changes until after Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco's final game of the season.

Kelly is in his first season as head coach of the 49ers after an up-and-down three-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baalke has been GM in San Francisco since 2011, experiencing early success with trips to the NFC title game in three straight seasons from 2011-13 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2012. However, the 49ers' roster has diminished extensively since and the team has missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

Unable to finish with a record better than 3-13, the 2016 season will be San Francisco's worst since 2004.