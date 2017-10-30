Report: Bears’ Miller has urgent vascular surgery on leg

Drew Brees completed 23 of 28 passes for 299 yards against and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 20-12.

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller underwent urgent vascular surgery Sunday night in New Orleans, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Miller suffered artery damage when dislocating his knee in the second half of Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Saints.

The ugly injury came as Miller received a potential touchdown pass (that was ruled incomplete upon video review).

The 33-year-old has 20 receptions for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, his third with the Bears, who fell to 3-5.

