Report: Brian Hoyer agrees to 3-year deal with Patriots

The New England Patriots have agreed to a three-year contract with quarterback Brian Hoyer, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Hoyer spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2009-2011. He has since logged time with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers. He has thrown for 9,853 yards with 48 touchdowns against 30 interceptions over his career.

New England traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, creating a need for a pivot behind Tom Brady.

More to come.