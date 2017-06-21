Report: Raiders closing in on contract extension with QB Carr

The Oakland Raiders and Derek Carr are closing in on a contract that would pay the 26-year-old quarterback somewhere in the range of $25 million per season, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal could make him the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback on a per-season basis.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Carr helped lead the Raiders to a 12-4 record in 2016 but suffered a broken fibula in a Week 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The injury knocked him out for the post-season, and the Raiders were unable to overcome his absence, falling to the Houston Texans in the first round.

Carr reportedly stated he wouldn’t negotiate an extension with the Raiders once training camp opened in late July.

The star pivot threw for 3937 yards with 28 touchdowns against six interception last season.