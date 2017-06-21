Report: Raiders closing in on contract extension with QB Carr

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Carr helped lead the Raiders to a 12-4 record in 2016 but suffered a broken fibula in a Week 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. The injury knocked him out for the post-season, and the Raiders were unable to overcome his absence, falling to the Houston Texans in the first round.
Carr reportedly stated he wouldn’t negotiate an extension with the Raiders once training camp opened in late July.
Nothing done yet… trust me you will hear it here first.