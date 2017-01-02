Report: Raiders sign quarterback Garret Gilbert to practice squad

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Garret Gilbert (7) is stopped by Texas A&M's Charlie Thomas (9) and Michael Hodges, back in 2010. (Eric Gay/AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad ahead of their first playoff game in 14 years.

Agent Leigh Steinberg announced the move on his Twitter account Monday. Gilbert spent time on the Raiders practice squad last season and was cut by the team in the off-season.

The Raiders were seeking a quarterback familiar with their offence with starter Derek Carr sidelined with a broken leg and backup Matt McGloin’s status in question with an injured left shoulder. That leaves rookie Connor Cook as the only healthy quarterback under contract.

Oakland (12-4) opens the post-season Saturday at AFC South champion Houston (9-7).

NFL Week 17 Injuries: Texans, Raiders lose quarterbacks

NFL Playoff Picture: Rodgers vs. Manning headlines wild-card weekend