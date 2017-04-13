Report: Seahawks, Raiders expected to work out trade for Marshawn Lynch

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders are expected to work out a trade for retired running back Marshawn Lynch, according to Ian Rapoport account of the NFL Network.

ESPN reported in March the Raiders were considering acquiring Lynch’s rights from the Seahawks. Earlier this month, the Seahawks gave Lynch clearance to meet with the Raiders at the team’s practice facility and “Beast Mode” was said to have told the Raiders during that visit that he intended on un-retiring. The five-time Pro Bowler is from Oakland and has always been interested in one day playing for his hometown team. The NFL recently approved the franchise’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas but the Raiders aren’t expected to begin playing there until 2020. By that time Lynch could be retired again.

Lynch announced his retirement from professional football in February 2016. The soon-to-be-31-year-old, who might one day be a Hall of Famer, was one of the NFL’s top running backs and most popular players for nine seasons. He broke into the league with the Buffalo Bills in 2007 before being traded to the Seahawks in 2010. He ran for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns on 2,144 career attempts, while adding 1,979 receiving yards and nine TD receptions.

The Raiders had one of the better rushing attacks in 2016. They utilized a three-headed-monster approach with Latavius Murray, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard each having strong performances. The team as a whole averaged 120.1 rushing yards per game, which was sixth most in the NFL. Murray was their starting running back but he signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency.

Meanwhile, without Lynch in the backfield, the Seahawks struggled running the ball in 2016. They finished 26th in the NFL in rushing yards, averaging just 99.4 per game. In 2015, with Lynch carrying the load, Seattle ranked third with 141.8 rushing yards per game. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks were forced to go with more of a pass-heavy offensive game plan this past season and it resulted in Wilson setting new career highs in pass attempts and completions.

Running backs Thomas Rawls (349 yards) and C.J. Prosise (172 yards) dealt with injuries throughout the 2016 campaign but even when they were healthy they weren't overly effective. Christine Michael, who was released midway through the season, led the Seahawks with 469 yards. As a way to remedy this, the team agreed to a one-year deal with former Green Bay Packers star Eddie Lacy in March.