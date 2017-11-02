Report: Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson suffers torn ACL in practice

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL Thursday in practice, according to multiple reports.

Watson was off to a brilliant start to his NFL career, going 3-4 over seven starts for nearly 1,700 yards, 19 touchdowns and 103 quarterback rating. The 22-year-old was coming off his best game as a pro in which he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400-plus yards, throw for four TDs and rush for more than 55 yards.

