Patriots’ Julian Edelman out for season with torn ACL

Tom Brady will be without his top receiver when the New England Patriots hit the field for the 2017 NFL season.

The team confirmed on Saturday that Julian Edelman will be sidelined for the entire upcoming season after tearing his ACL.

The injury occurred Friday evening during the first quarter of the Patriots’ pre-season game against the Detroit Lions. Here’s the play:

After a brief examination on the sideline, Edelman was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Just prior to the news breaking, Brady posted the following photo of his longtime teammate with the caption “Gladiator.”

Though the Patriots are deep at the receiver position, Edelman’s injury is a significant blow as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl title. The 31-year-old is coming off his finest campaign, leading his team in receptions (98) and yards receiving (1,106) last season while helping the franchise win its fifth title.