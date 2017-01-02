Reports: Washington WR John Ross declares for NFL draft

SEATTLE — Washington wide receiver John Ross will reportedly forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

ESPN and The Seattle Times reported Monday that Ross will leave early. The school said it would not have any comment.

The decision by Ross was not a surprise coming after a 19-touchdown season and amid expectations that he will be one of the top wide receivers available.

Ross also proved he was healthy after missing the entire 2015 season with a knee injury. Prior to his injury, Ross split time between receiver and cornerback due to depth concerns. He flourished once he was given the chance to focus on offence. He finished the year with 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 TDs. He added two more touchdowns via rushing and special teams.